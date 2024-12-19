Justice Served: Gisèle Pelicot's Battle Against Gender Violence

In a landmark verdict, 51 men were found guilty in a drugging-and-rape trial that has captured the attention of the nation. Gisèle Pelicot, the figure at the center of the trial, has been hailed as a feminist hero for her courage and resilience throughout the proceedings.

The court in Avignon handed down sentences ranging from three to 20 years, a decision Pelicot hopes will inspire and bring solace to other victims of sexual violence, a cause she passionately advocates for.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Pelicot shared her determination to fight not only for herself but also for her grandchildren, expressing a commitment to fostering a safer future for them and others.

