NHPC's Ambitious Renewable Investment in Bihar: A Boon for Green Transition

NHPC has announced plans to invest a substantial Rs 5,500 crore in Bihar's burgeoning renewable energy sector. The company's CMD, Raj Kumar Chaudhary, emphasized the pivotal role the state plays in India's green energy transition.

Speaking at the 'Bihar Business Connect 2024' summit, Chaudhary highlighted the necessity of collaboration with the Bihar government, from the planning stages to the implementation of the projects. He underlined that significant progress has been made in the state's energy sector.

Chaudhary also urged the Bihar government to facilitate central public sector undertakings in securing necessary approvals and land acquisitions. He pointed to challenges faced by SJVN in obtaining land for renewable energy projects in the state, underscoring the need for government support.

(With inputs from agencies.)