NHPC's Ambitious Renewable Investment in Bihar: A Boon for Green Transition
NHPC is set to invest Rs 5,500 crore in Bihar's renewable energy sector, emphasizing the need for state government support. With plans to sign an MoU for solar projects and storage, NHPC highlights Bihar's potential amidst challenges like land acquisition for sustainable growth.
- Country:
- India
NHPC has announced plans to invest a substantial Rs 5,500 crore in Bihar's burgeoning renewable energy sector. The company's CMD, Raj Kumar Chaudhary, emphasized the pivotal role the state plays in India's green energy transition.
Speaking at the 'Bihar Business Connect 2024' summit, Chaudhary highlighted the necessity of collaboration with the Bihar government, from the planning stages to the implementation of the projects. He underlined that significant progress has been made in the state's energy sector.
Chaudhary also urged the Bihar government to facilitate central public sector undertakings in securing necessary approvals and land acquisitions. He pointed to challenges faced by SJVN in obtaining land for renewable energy projects in the state, underscoring the need for government support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IDB Approves $190M in Loans to Boost Technology, Innovation, and Green Energy in Salvadoran MSMEs
Adani Green Energy Expands Renewable Portfolio with New Solar Project
Rajasthan Leads the Way in Green Energy Revolution at Global Summit
Juniper Green Energy Partners with First Solar for 1 GW Solar Module Procurement
Rajasthan's Green Energy Revolution: Aiming for an Energy-Surplus Future