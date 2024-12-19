Safeguarding Beedi Workers' Livelihoods: A Community Lifeline

On Wednesday, Union Labour and Employment Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya reiterated the government's commitment to the welfare of beedi workers, launching the book "The Need to Preserve, Protect, and Promote Beedi Workers' Livelihood." Mandaviya stressed the Modi government's "sabka saath sabka vikas" mantra, prioritizing the welfare of impoverished laborers.

The book, published by the All India Bidi Industry Federation in collaboration with the Triniketan Foundation for Development, is authored by Dr. Anila Nair and Dr. M. M. Rehman. The publication launch focused on the socio-economic role of beedi rolling, particularly for women workers who find dignity and independence through home-based work without incurring transport costs.

The event, attended by over 25 Members of Parliament, trade union representatives, and beedi industry stakeholders, also called for a review of the 28% GST rate on beedis. Discussions highlighted that high taxes and Chinese cigarette imports are adversely affecting this labor-intensive industry, which serves as a crucial employment source in rural areas.

