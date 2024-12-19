Left Menu

Safeguarding Beedi Workers' Livelihoods: A Community Lifeline

Union Labour and Employment Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized the Modi government's commitment to beedi workers' welfare during a book launch. The gathering highlighted the socio-economic importance of the beedi industry and called for GST reconsideration. The event drew MPs, officials, and trade union representatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:20 IST
On Wednesday, Union Labour and Employment Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya reiterated the government's commitment to the welfare of beedi workers, launching the book "The Need to Preserve, Protect, and Promote Beedi Workers' Livelihood." Mandaviya stressed the Modi government's "sabka saath sabka vikas" mantra, prioritizing the welfare of impoverished laborers.

The book, published by the All India Bidi Industry Federation in collaboration with the Triniketan Foundation for Development, is authored by Dr. Anila Nair and Dr. M. M. Rehman. The publication launch focused on the socio-economic role of beedi rolling, particularly for women workers who find dignity and independence through home-based work without incurring transport costs.

The event, attended by over 25 Members of Parliament, trade union representatives, and beedi industry stakeholders, also called for a review of the 28% GST rate on beedis. Discussions highlighted that high taxes and Chinese cigarette imports are adversely affecting this labor-intensive industry, which serves as a crucial employment source in rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

