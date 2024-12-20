Madhya Pradesh Sets Benchmark with MP Jan Vishwas Bill-2024
Madhya Pradesh has become the first state to pass the 'MP Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill-2024', inspired by the central government's Jan Vishwas Act, 2023. The bill simplifies legal processes, enhances transparency and governance, aiming to boost ease of living and business in the state.
Country:
- India
In a landmark move, Madhya Pradesh has paved the way for transformative governance by passing the 'MP Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill-2024'. This makes it the first state to adopt such measures, drawing inspiration from the central government's Jan Vishwas Act, 2023.
The bill, championed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, seeks to simplify legal frameworks and promote good governance. It targets the amendment of 64 sections across eight acts spanning five departments, including Industrial Policy, Energy, and Urban Development.
With reforms such as converting imprisonment terms into fines and modernizing outdated laws, the bill is expected to boost investment, job opportunities, and overall ease of doing business in Madhya Pradesh, setting the stage for a new era of development and transparency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
