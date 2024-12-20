Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Sets Benchmark with MP Jan Vishwas Bill-2024

Madhya Pradesh has become the first state to pass the 'MP Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill-2024', inspired by the central government's Jan Vishwas Act, 2023. The bill simplifies legal processes, enhances transparency and governance, aiming to boost ease of living and business in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 11:02 IST
Madhya Pradesh Sets Benchmark with MP Jan Vishwas Bill-2024
Representative Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, Madhya Pradesh has paved the way for transformative governance by passing the 'MP Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill-2024'. This makes it the first state to adopt such measures, drawing inspiration from the central government's Jan Vishwas Act, 2023.

The bill, championed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, seeks to simplify legal frameworks and promote good governance. It targets the amendment of 64 sections across eight acts spanning five departments, including Industrial Policy, Energy, and Urban Development.

With reforms such as converting imprisonment terms into fines and modernizing outdated laws, the bill is expected to boost investment, job opportunities, and overall ease of doing business in Madhya Pradesh, setting the stage for a new era of development and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024