Parliament Tensions Escalate Amid Accusations of Insult to B R Ambedkar

Amid intensifying tensions in Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla issued a stern reminder to MPs on Friday, urging adherence to House rules and cautioning against protests at the Parliament gates. His warning comes amidst protests by both opposition and ruling party members who accuse each other of dishonoring B R Ambedkar.

As protests unfolded, incidents of physical jostling were reported, resulting in injuries to MPs Mukesh Rajput and Pratap Sarangi. Addressing the uproar in the Lok Sabha, Birla emphasized the responsibility of MPs to uphold the decorum of the House, stating, "Protesting in front of the gates is not right."

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju publicly expressed his displeasure over the conduct of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, especially noting a scuffle that led to the injuries. "This is the last day of the Winter Session... NDA MPs are very agitated over Rahul Gandhi's actions," Rijiju stated. Meanwhile, Congress MPs including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra staged demonstrations denouncing remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Dr. B R Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)