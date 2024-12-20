Germany Waives Gas Storage Fee for Foreign Consumers

Germany's lower house of parliament approved a significant change to the country's energy law on Friday, aimed at waiving a gas storage fee for foreign consumers from January 1, 2025. This move liberates them from a costly price component applied at border points and virtual trading hubs.

The legislative change was motivated by the levy’s incompatibility with European energy solidarity principles. It aims to assist southwestern neighbors in diversifying their gas supply, particularly reducing their reliance on Russian gas. The bill garnered a majority vote in parliament.

The new law will be effective from January 1, 2025. Meanwhile, domestic gas buyers will face a 20% increase in the levy enforced by Trading Hub Europe (THE), amounting to 2.99 euros per megawatt hour. This development marks an essential step in the transformation of Germany's energy market.

(With inputs from agencies.)