European Shares Slip Amid Trump Tariff Threats

European markets faced their worst week in months, driven by concerns over potential U.S. tariffs following President-elect Trump's remarks. Key indices like the STOXX 600 and German DAX fell sharply, influenced by trade uncertainties and slower retail growth in the UK, while U.S. inflation data loomed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares were poised to record their most significant weekly loss in three months, as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's tariff threats towards the European Union unsettled investors, who were already anxious over the U.S. interest rate landscape.

The STOXX 600 index dipped by 1.1%, hitting its lowest point in nearly a month, with all major European subsectors suffering declines, particularly banks, aerospace, and mining sectors.

Moreover, U.S. inflation data awaited and its potential impact on future interest rates added to the financial strain, alongside weak retail sales figures in the UK, further complicating the economic outlook in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

