Bhopal Mystery: 52 Kg Gold, Cash Worth Crores Found in Abandoned Car

In a startling discovery, Madhya Pradesh police, alongside Income Tax officials, unearthed 52 kilograms of gold and cash totaling Rs 9.86 crores from an abandoned vehicle in Bhopal late Thursday night. The police confirmed the stash was retrieved following a tip-off about a car parked near Mendori-Kushalpur road.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Priyanka Shukla, the discovery followed recent raids by the Income Tax Department, prompting speculation that the car's contents were hastily left behind. The income tax officials arrived on the scene, broke open the car's glass, and recovered several bags filled with valuables.

The vehicle bore the registration number of a local resident, Chetan Singh, who originally hails from Gwalior but currently resides in Bhopal. While the investigation continues, authorities have not ruled out the possibility of a larger underlying conspiracy linked to the discovered items.

