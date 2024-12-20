Left Menu

The Bajaj Finserv Healthcare Fund, an open-ended equity fund, taps into India's booming healthcare sector. The fund utilizes the megatrends strategy, aligned with regulatory, economic, demographic, and social growth trends. It targets long-term investors with a high-risk appetite looking for exposure and diversification in the healthcare sector.

Pune | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:38 IST
Invest in Healthcare Megatrends with Bajaj Finserv Fund
  • India

The Bajaj Finserv Healthcare Fund is set to close its New Fund Offer (NFO) period on December 20th, 2024. Launched earlier this month, the fund promises to attract investors looking to leverage India's burgeoning healthcare industry.

The healthcare sector in India has seen significant changes post-Covid-19, with enhancements in medical infrastructure, research innovations, and pharmaceutical production. Investors are eyeing this rapid growth as an opportunity to gain high returns.

The fund, following a megatrends strategy, invests in companies expected to benefit from India's healthcare advancements. Focusing on long-term trends, it is an appealing option for those willing to pursue high-risk investments for potential wealth creation and diversification.

