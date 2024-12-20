Left Menu

Waaree Energies Launches US Solar Module Manufacturing

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Waaree Energies announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas Inc, has commenced trial production at its newly established solar module manufacturing plant in the United States.

The facility, located in Brookshire, Texas, begins its operations with an initial phase capable of producing 1.6 gigawatts of solar modules. Waaree plans to scale this capacity to 3 GW in the near future.

Sunil Rathi, President of Waaree Solar Americas, highlighted the significance of this development as it positions Waaree Energies as the first Indian renewable energy company to launch a PV module manufacturing facility in the U.S., further reinforcing the energy trade partnership between India and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

