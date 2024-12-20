Delhi HC Safeguards Rajat Sharma's Persona Against AI Exploitation

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court has extended protection to veteran journalist Rajat Sharma against unauthorized use of his persona by artificial intelligence and deepfake technologies. Justice Amit Bansal, in an order dated December 18, mandated the removal of content that exploits Sharma's name, image, or voice without consent.

The court issued an ad interim injunction, ordering Meta Platforms Inc. to promptly take down or block the contentious material and provide comprehensive details of the defendants involved. The action stems from allegations that eight defendants misused AI to create manipulated videos depicting Sharma, thereby spreading misinformation.

Allegedly, this false content promotes purported drugs for conditions such as diabetes and joint pain, falsely receiving endorsement from Sharma alongside other personalities like Amitabh Bachchan. The court highlighted that such misuse not only violates Sharma's rights but could also damage public trust, exploiting his reputation for fraudulent health claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)