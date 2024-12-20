Orano Initiates Arbitration Over Niger Licence Dispute

French nuclear fuels company Orano has launched arbitration proceedings against Niger following the revocation of a mining licence held by its subsidiary, Imouraren. This move highlights the escalating tensions between Niger's military-led government and foreign investors in the country.

Orano announced in June that Niger had withdrawn the mining permit for Imouraren. The situation worsened when Canada-based GoviEx Uranium also revealed it had lost its development rights to a uranium project in Niger, reflecting an increasingly difficult environment for foreign companies.

With Niger producing about 4% of the global supply of uranium, key for nuclear energy, the recent government actions have raised concerns about investment security. In a related development, Barrick Gold has also declared its intention to seek arbitration in a dispute with neighboring Mali.

