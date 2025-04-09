Left Menu

Crackdown on Sand Mining Corruption: Officials Suspended

Maharashtra's Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule suspended Tumsar's sub-divisional officer and tehsildar over alleged sand mining irregularities. An investigation revealed their involvement in illegal activities. This issue was highlighted in the legislature, prompting an inquiry and subsequent action against the officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhandara | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:51 IST
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has taken decisive action by suspending the sub-divisional officer and the tehsildar of Tumsar in Bhandara district due to alleged irregularities in sand mining operations.

Following an inquiry led by the divisional commissioner, the suspended officials, SDO Darshan Nikhalje and tehsildar Mohan Tikale, were found complicit in the illegal excavation, transit, and storage of sand. This was outlined in an official statement from Bawankule's office.

The controversy over illegal sand mining in Tumsar gained attention during the legislature's Budget session. This issue was compounded by calls for compensation for an accident victim struck by a sand-laden tipper. Minister Bawankule's commissioned inquiry concluded with a report substantiating the officials' involvement, leading to their suspension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

