Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Addresses Mining Lease Controversy

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed accusations regarding mining lease renewals linked to financial losses. Activist H Ramamurthy alleged improper approvals at throwaway prices caused Rs 5,000 crore losses. Siddaramaiah rebutted, citing legal compliance and absence of financial harm. He dismissed allegations as politically motivated attempts to mislead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:43 IST
mining
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has responded to allegations about the renewal of mining leases that allegedly resulted in financial losses to the state exchequer. The controversy arose after activist H Ramamurthy requested Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to sanction prosecution against Siddaramaiah for purported irregularities.

Ramamurthy claimed that in 2015, during Siddaramaiah's previous tenure, he had granted approvals to nine companies for illegal mining at significantly reduced rates, incurring a Rs 5,000 crore loss. However, the Chief Minister countered these accusations, arguing that no financial damage occurred and termed them as politically driven.

Siddaramaiah explained that in-principle approvals were granted conditionally, pending forest clearances as per guidelines, and were later canceled following legal amendments. He emphasized that these accusations were part of a political conspiracy meant to create confusion and implored the public not to be misled by baseless claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

