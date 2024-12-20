Major Investment Firms Acquire Stakes in Amber Enterprises
Goldman Sachs, Citigroup Global Markets, and four other financial entities have purchased shares worth Rs 210 crore in Amber Enterprises through an open market transaction. The acquisition involved various investors like Axis Mutual Fund and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, collectively buying a 1.02% stake.
In a significant financial maneuver on Friday, multiple heavyweight investors including Goldman Sachs and Citigroup Global Markets acquired shares of Amber Enterprises, an investment totaling Rs 210 crore.
This strategic move saw Axis Mutual Fund, Mahindra Manulife MF, Tata AIA Life Insurance, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance also obtaining shares through separate transactions on the NSE.
The acquisition involved the purchase of 3.45 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 6,075 each. Meanwhile, Ascent Investment Holdings divested its shares at this price, contributing to Amber's stock rise by 0.11% to Rs 6,100 per share.
