Major Investment Firms Acquire Stakes in Amber Enterprises

In a significant financial maneuver on Friday, multiple heavyweight investors including Goldman Sachs and Citigroup Global Markets acquired shares of Amber Enterprises, an investment totaling Rs 210 crore.

This strategic move saw Axis Mutual Fund, Mahindra Manulife MF, Tata AIA Life Insurance, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance also obtaining shares through separate transactions on the NSE.

The acquisition involved the purchase of 3.45 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 6,075 each. Meanwhile, Ascent Investment Holdings divested its shares at this price, contributing to Amber's stock rise by 0.11% to Rs 6,100 per share.

(With inputs from agencies.)