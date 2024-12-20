Left Menu

India Achieves Milestone in Family Planning with TFR at 2.0

India has reached a Total Fertility Rate of 2.0, as per NFHS-5, aligning with national health policies. Measures include expanded contraceptive options, awareness initiatives, and state-specific plans. Efforts like Mission Parivar Vikas target high-focus regions, enhancing access to family planning services and ensuring effective population control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:52 IST
India Achieves Milestone in Family Planning with TFR at 2.0
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark achievement, India has attained a Total Fertility Rate (TFR) of 2.0, according to the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) conducted from 2019 to 2021. Union Minister of State, Anupriya Patel, highlighted this development in the Lok Sabha, underscoring its alignment with the National Population Policy 2000 and the National Health Policy 2017, which aimed for a TFR of 2.1.

The government has been actively pursuing the goal of maintaining replacement levels of fertility across different regions. This involves raising awareness about the timing and spacing of pregnancies, ensuring the availability of family planning services, and approving state-specific budget proposals under the Programme Implementation Plan (PIP). Regular reviews through various committees and surveys ensure continuous oversight of the National Family Planning Programme.

Comprehensive measures have been adopted to bolster family planning and population control across the nation. The introduction of expanded contraceptive options, including the Injectable contraceptive MPA under the Antara Programme and Centchroman under the Chhaya initiative, alongside traditional methods, marks significant progress. Mission Parivar Vikas targets seven high-focus states and six North-Eastern states to enhance accessibility to contraceptives.

Additionally, the government provides compensation for sterilization acceptors and offers post-pregnancy contraceptive solutions. Yearly campaigns such as the 'World Population Day Campaign' and 'Vasectomy Fortnight' are instrumental in driving awareness. Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) facilitate home delivery of contraceptives, and a Family Planning Logistics Management Information System (FP-LMIS) manages commodities efficiently at all health facility levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024