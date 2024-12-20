India Bolsters Health Infrastructure in Fight Against Non-Communicable Diseases

The Government of India is intensifying efforts to address non-communicable diseases (NCDs) nationwide. Officials report that the Department of Health and Family Welfare offers both technical and financial support to states and Union Territories, notably in underserved areas. This initiative forms a crucial part of the National Programme for the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD) under the National Health Mission (NHM).

A statement from the Health Ministry highlights that the program aims to enhance infrastructure, develop human resources, and facilitate early diagnosis and referrals for NCD treatment. Significant progress includes the establishment of 770 District NCD Clinics, 372 District Day Care Centers, 233 Cardiac Care Units, and 6,410 Community Health Centre NCD Clinics. The initiative also supports comprehensive Primary Health Care by implementing a population-based approach for screening and managing common NCDs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and various cancers.

Public awareness about NCDs is promoted through observance of health days and active use of social media. The NHM provides financial backing to States and Union Territories for awareness activities based on their Programme Implementation Plans. Additionally, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) play a pivotal role by educating communities on healthy living, conducting home visits, organizing group meetings, and participating in health campaigns to stress the importance of nutritious diets, regular exercise, and early screenings for timely interventions.

