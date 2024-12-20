Left Menu

India Bolsters Health Infrastructure in Fight Against Non-Communicable Diseases

The Indian government is enhancing health infrastructure and awareness programs to combat non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Through the National Health Mission, initiatives include NCD clinics, community health centers, and public educational campaigns, focusing on prevention, early detection, and healthy lifestyles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 22:15 IST
India Bolsters Health Infrastructure in Fight Against Non-Communicable Diseases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Government of India is intensifying efforts to address non-communicable diseases (NCDs) nationwide. Officials report that the Department of Health and Family Welfare offers both technical and financial support to states and Union Territories, notably in underserved areas. This initiative forms a crucial part of the National Programme for the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD) under the National Health Mission (NHM).

A statement from the Health Ministry highlights that the program aims to enhance infrastructure, develop human resources, and facilitate early diagnosis and referrals for NCD treatment. Significant progress includes the establishment of 770 District NCD Clinics, 372 District Day Care Centers, 233 Cardiac Care Units, and 6,410 Community Health Centre NCD Clinics. The initiative also supports comprehensive Primary Health Care by implementing a population-based approach for screening and managing common NCDs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and various cancers.

Public awareness about NCDs is promoted through observance of health days and active use of social media. The NHM provides financial backing to States and Union Territories for awareness activities based on their Programme Implementation Plans. Additionally, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) play a pivotal role by educating communities on healthy living, conducting home visits, organizing group meetings, and participating in health campaigns to stress the importance of nutritious diets, regular exercise, and early screenings for timely interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024