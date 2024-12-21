Left Menu

Pension System Poised for Rs 15-Lakh Crore Milestone with New NPS Association Launch

The assets under management of the National Payment System are projected to reach Rs 15-lakh crore by the fiscal year-end, thanks to new efforts from the Association of NPS Intermediaries. This new body aims to address challenges and promote the NPS as a reliable retirement option.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 17:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Payment System is on track to achieve Rs 15-lakh crore in assets under management by the fiscal year's conclusion, according to PFRDA Chairman Deepak Mohanty. Speaking at the launch of the Association of NPS Intermediaries, he addressed the media on challenges within the corporate sector's engagement.

This newly formed association consists of pension fund managers and other key players. Its mission is to advocate for NPS as a reliable, tax-efficient retirement solution while ensuring subscriber welfare and collaborating with regulators for improvements.

With over 1.6 crore NPS subscribers and a significant corpus, the challenge remains in raising awareness and engagement, especially among corporate employees. Efforts are underway to expand the intermediary base and leverage digital channels to attract a younger demographic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024