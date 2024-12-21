Security Forces Foil Terror Threat in North Kashmir's Bandipora

In an operation highlighting the ongoing security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces apprehended a terrorist associate in the Nadihal region of North Kashmir's Bandipora on Saturday evening. Acting on alerts, a joint team comprising police forces and the Army's 14 Rashtriya Rifles established a checkpoint in the area, according to an official statement by the Bandipora police.

The suspect, who exhibited suspicious behavior upon encountering the checkpoint, attempted to escape but was efficiently intercepted by security personnel. A detailed search led to the recovery of a pistol, a hand grenade, and 15 rounds of ammunition from his possession, underscoring the persistent threat posed by armed insurgents in the region.

This incident coincides with a recent high-level security review chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Shah reiterated the government's commitment to the eradication of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, promising necessary resources to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'zero tolerance policy' against terrorism. The meeting drew attendance from top security and intelligence officials, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other senior defense officers, aiming to bolster the 'zero terror plan' swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)