Left Menu

Security Forces Foil Terror Threat in North Kashmir's Bandipora

In North Kashmir's Bandipora, security forces captured a terrorist associate with arms and ammunition at Nadihal. A suspect, acting suspiciously, was spotted by a joint police and Army team. Further investigations continue. Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the goal of a "terror-free Jammu and Kashmir" with robust strategic measures in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 21:35 IST
Security Forces Foil Terror Threat in North Kashmir's Bandipora
Terrorist associate apprehended along with arms and ammunition in Bandipora (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an operation highlighting the ongoing security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces apprehended a terrorist associate in the Nadihal region of North Kashmir's Bandipora on Saturday evening. Acting on alerts, a joint team comprising police forces and the Army's 14 Rashtriya Rifles established a checkpoint in the area, according to an official statement by the Bandipora police.

The suspect, who exhibited suspicious behavior upon encountering the checkpoint, attempted to escape but was efficiently intercepted by security personnel. A detailed search led to the recovery of a pistol, a hand grenade, and 15 rounds of ammunition from his possession, underscoring the persistent threat posed by armed insurgents in the region.

This incident coincides with a recent high-level security review chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Shah reiterated the government's commitment to the eradication of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, promising necessary resources to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'zero tolerance policy' against terrorism. The meeting drew attendance from top security and intelligence officials, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other senior defense officers, aiming to bolster the 'zero terror plan' swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024