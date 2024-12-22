Stellantis Reverses Decision on Ohio Jeep Plant Layoffs

In a surprising turnaround, Stellantis has decided not to proceed with laying off 1,100 employees at its Ohio Jeep plant. The announcement came just weeks after the sudden resignation of Chief Executive Carlos Tavares.

The automaker, facing pressure to improve efficiency amid declining North American sales, initially planned to reduce its workforce. However, employees will now return to work after the new year, following an extension of a worker adjustment notice.

The decision has drawn attention from political circles and the United Auto Workers union, whose president criticized Stellantis for not honoring commitments. Despite voluntary buyouts and previous job cuts, unionized employee layoffs have been a contentious issue.

