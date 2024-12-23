Gas Leak Scare at Pharma City Hospitalizes Two

In a frightening incident on Monday morning, two individuals were hospitalized after a suspected gas leak at a private company situated in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, Parawada Mandal, Anakapalli. The release of poisonous gas reportedly led to injuries for four people, with two in critical condition, as confirmed by local authorities.

District Collector Vijay Krishnan disclosed that the incident involved hydrogen sulphide (H2S) gas leakage at Rakshitha Drugs Private Limited. Immediate medical attention was provided, and the affected individuals were rushed to a private healthcare facility for treatment.

This serious incident has raised concerns about industrial safety, as complete details are still awaited. Officials are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the leak to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)