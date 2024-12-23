Left Menu

Pawan Kalyan Inspects Revolutionary Road Project in Krishna District

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan recently reviewed the significant road construction progress in Krishna district's Kankipadu Mandal, benefitting 21,000 residents. Spearheaded under the NREGS and SDRF schemes, the project aims to address past grievances and ensure long-term infrastructural improvements, showing Kalyan's commitment to quality and community support.

Updated: 23-12-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 17:11 IST
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. (Photo/X@PawanKalyan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, on Monday, took a hands-on approach to inspect the quality of road construction in Krishna district's Kankipadu Mandal. The project, aiming to enhance transportation for about 21,000 residents, has transformed the road from the Kanikapadu Bus Stand through Godavarru to Royyuru significantly within just two months of its initiation.

Triggered by a village festival two months ago, Penamaluru MLA Bode Prasad highlighted the deplorable condition of the Godavarru-Royyuru road, prompting immediate intervention from Kalyan. The Deputy Chief Minister allocated necessary funds swiftly, resulting in the rapid construction of a 5-kilometre stretch, greatly easing commuting difficulties for locals, particularly those in the Kanikapadu, Royyuru, and Godavarru areas.

Funded by the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), the Rs 3 crore project has been executed in three-layer sections with vigilant oversight. Kalyan emphasized quality, advising officials to meticulously prepare the base, maintaining high standards for durability. Such dedication has not only resolved longstanding issues but also restored the community's faith in government responsiveness and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

