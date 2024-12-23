India Revises Education Policy: Class 5 and 8 Exams Reshaped
The Indian government has updated the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2010, instituting compulsory exams for Classes 5 and 8. Students failing end-of-year assessments must take remedial instruction and re-exams, with a chance of being held back if unsuccessful. This policy shift emphasizes learning outcomes.
The Indian government has implemented significant changes to the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2010, reinstating detention for certain students in Classes 5 and 8 who do not pass their exams. Previously, individual states had autonomy to decide on detention policies, resulting in a divided approach across the nation.
According to the updated 'Right to Free Compulsory Child Education Amendment Rules 2024,' effective December 16, annual competency-based exams will now be mandatory for all Class 5 and 8 students. Those not meeting the promotion criteria will undergo two months of additional instruction and then a re-examination.
In cases where students do not pass the re-examination, they will remain in the same class. Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of School Education, stated that these rules are designed to enhance learning outcomes and assist students struggling academically. The focus remains on improvement without expelling any students before Class 8.
