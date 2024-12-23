Left Menu

India Revises Education Policy: Class 5 and 8 Exams Reshaped

The Indian government has updated the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2010, instituting compulsory exams for Classes 5 and 8. Students failing end-of-year assessments must take remedial instruction and re-exams, with a chance of being held back if unsuccessful. This policy shift emphasizes learning outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 17:11 IST
India Revises Education Policy: Class 5 and 8 Exams Reshaped
Representative Image (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has implemented significant changes to the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2010, reinstating detention for certain students in Classes 5 and 8 who do not pass their exams. Previously, individual states had autonomy to decide on detention policies, resulting in a divided approach across the nation.

According to the updated 'Right to Free Compulsory Child Education Amendment Rules 2024,' effective December 16, annual competency-based exams will now be mandatory for all Class 5 and 8 students. Those not meeting the promotion criteria will undergo two months of additional instruction and then a re-examination.

In cases where students do not pass the re-examination, they will remain in the same class. Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of School Education, stated that these rules are designed to enhance learning outcomes and assist students struggling academically. The focus remains on improvement without expelling any students before Class 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024