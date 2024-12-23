Left Menu

Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025: A Global Spiritual Marvel

Uttar Pradesh gears up for Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025, a global cultural event. Ministers led a roadshow in Shimla, inviting Himachal leaders and citizens. The event, promising technological and sustainable innovations, highlights India's unity. Infrastructure enhancements include new ghats and healthcare facilities, embracing a green and digital future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 18:13 IST
UP ministers Girish Chandra Yadav and Dharmpal Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh is preparing to host the Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025, a spectacle of global cultural and spiritual significance. State cabinet ministers embarked on a promotional roadshow in Shimla, inviting Himachal Pradesh's government and residents to partake in the grand celebration.

Minister Dharmpal Singh outlined the Mahakumbh as an enduring testament to India's unity in diversity. The event, scheduled for early 2025, anticipates 450 million pilgrims at the sacred confluence of three rivers. Innovative technologies, including RFID wristbands and GPS tracking, will ensure efficient crowd management.

The Mahakumbh is set to create new standards in sustainability and digitization. Declared as a 'Swachh, Swasth, Surakshit, and Harit Mahakumbh,' the event will be free from single-use plastics. Infrastructure enhancements reveal new ghats and a riverfront inspired by Mumbai's Marine Drive, while smart parking and comprehensive healthcare facilities aim to cater effectively to attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

