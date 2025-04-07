OPL Secures Rs 80 Crore Funding from Nabard and HSBC for Digital Innovation
OPL, a digital credit infrastructure company, has received Rs 80 crore funding from Nabard and HSBC. This investment aims to boost innovation in digital lending ecosystems in India. The partnership is seen as a step forward for financial inclusion and sustainable growth, particularly in rural areas.
OPL, a prominent digital credit infrastructure company, has successfully acquired approximately Rs 80 crore in funding from Nabard and HSBC, according to official reports released on Monday.
This financial injection is intended to drive innovation within digital ecosystems, enhancing the landscape of digital lending in India, as highlighted by a company statement.
Nabard's chairman, K Shaji, emphasized their commitment to using technology to foster financial inclusion and promote sustainable development in rural India, while HSBC's Moran Levinovitz regarded this investment as a crucial step in advancing India's digital lending capabilities.
