Left Menu

OPL Secures Rs 80 Crore Funding from Nabard and HSBC for Digital Innovation

OPL, a digital credit infrastructure company, has received Rs 80 crore funding from Nabard and HSBC. This investment aims to boost innovation in digital lending ecosystems in India. The partnership is seen as a step forward for financial inclusion and sustainable growth, particularly in rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:02 IST
OPL Secures Rs 80 Crore Funding from Nabard and HSBC for Digital Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

OPL, a prominent digital credit infrastructure company, has successfully acquired approximately Rs 80 crore in funding from Nabard and HSBC, according to official reports released on Monday.

This financial injection is intended to drive innovation within digital ecosystems, enhancing the landscape of digital lending in India, as highlighted by a company statement.

Nabard's chairman, K Shaji, emphasized their commitment to using technology to foster financial inclusion and promote sustainable development in rural India, while HSBC's Moran Levinovitz regarded this investment as a crucial step in advancing India's digital lending capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025