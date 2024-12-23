Surge in Demand: Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO Skyrockets

Senores Pharmaceuticals' initial public offering (IPO) experienced a significant surge, with subscriptions reaching 13.88 times the available shares on the second day of bidding.

According to NSE data, the IPO saw bids totaling 11.84 crore shares compared to the 85.34 lakh shares on offer. Specifically, the retail investors' portion was subscribed 38.34 times, non-institutional investor segment 24.48 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) secured a 35 percent subscription.

With proceeds aimed at establishing a production unit for sterile injections in its Atlanta facility, supporting the company's working capital, and driving inorganic growth, the IPO will conclude on December 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)