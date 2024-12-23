Left Menu

Concord Enviro Systems' IPO Sees Robust Demand

Concord Enviro Systems Ltd experienced a strong public offering, garnering 10.67 times the subscription on its IPO closing day. The offering, valued at Rs 500 crore, will fund expansions and reduce debt, focusing on water treatment initiatives. The company is set to list on NSE and BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 18:50 IST
Concord Enviro Systems' IPO Sees Robust Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Concord Enviro Systems Ltd marked a successful conclusion to its Initial Public Offering (IPO) with a subscription rate of 10.67 times on the final bidding day. With an issue size aggregating to Rs 500.33 crore, the IPO secured bids for an impressive 5,35,33,347 shares compared to the 50,15,356 shares on offer, according to data from the NSE.

The IPO witnessed strong participation from various investor categories, with Qualified Institutional Buyers subscribing 17.32 times, non-institutional investors 14.20 times, and Retail Individual Investors 5.56 times their respective quotas. Ahead of the offering, the company raised Rs 150 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the IPO will enable Concord Enviro Systems to invest in its units for water treatment systems and other growth areas. The company's shares will be publicly traded on the NSE and BSE, positioning itself as a key player in industrial water reuse and zero liquid discharge solutions with a global footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024