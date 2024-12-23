Left Menu

Settlement with SEBI: Deloitte India's Insider Trading Case Resolved

Two individuals, including a former employee of Deloitte India, settled a case with capital markets regulator SEBI over alleged insider trading violations by paying a settlement fee of Rs 74 lakh. The case involved access to sensitive merger information about HDFC and HDFC Bank between November 2021 and April 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:02 IST
Settlement with SEBI: Deloitte India's Insider Trading Case Resolved
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, two individuals, including a former employee of Deloitte India, have settled a case with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) concerning alleged insider trading violations. The settlement involved a payment of Rs 74 lakh.

The case centered around Nimai Parekh and Rahil Dalal, who faced allegations of accessing sensitive information related to the HDFC and HDFC Bank merger announcement. SEBI's investigation spanned from November 2021 to April 2022, uncovering potential breaches of insider trading regulations.

Parekh, linked through his role at Deloitte, allegedly shared confidential merger information with Dalal, who further disseminated it. Upon receiving a settlement application, SEBI's High Powered Advisory Committee endorsed the revised terms, leading to a resolution through a joint payment from Parekh and Dalal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024