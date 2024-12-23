Settlement with SEBI: Deloitte India's Insider Trading Case Resolved

In a recent development, two individuals, including a former employee of Deloitte India, have settled a case with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) concerning alleged insider trading violations. The settlement involved a payment of Rs 74 lakh.

The case centered around Nimai Parekh and Rahil Dalal, who faced allegations of accessing sensitive information related to the HDFC and HDFC Bank merger announcement. SEBI's investigation spanned from November 2021 to April 2022, uncovering potential breaches of insider trading regulations.

Parekh, linked through his role at Deloitte, allegedly shared confidential merger information with Dalal, who further disseminated it. Upon receiving a settlement application, SEBI's High Powered Advisory Committee endorsed the revised terms, leading to a resolution through a joint payment from Parekh and Dalal.

(With inputs from agencies.)