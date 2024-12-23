Inferno Erupts at Mumbai Scrap Godown

A significant fire broke out at a scrap godown in Mumbai's Mankhurd area on Monday evening, according to reports from the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Emergency response teams were quick to act.

In response to the blaze, eight fire tenders and an equal number of water tankers were deployed immediately, as firefighters worked to control the situation.

As the firefighting teams continued their operations, authorities stated that more information would be released once the situation was under control and further details could be gathered.

(With inputs from agencies.)