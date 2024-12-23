Celebrating Democracy: Padyatra for Vajpayee's 100th Anniversary

As part of the year-long celebration marking the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, will lead a Sushasan Padyatra in Vadnagar, Gujarat, on December 24. This event aims to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of India's former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Vadnagar, notably the birthplace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adds historical significance to this cultural celebration.

The march will witness participation from over 15,000 members of MY Bharat Youth Volunteers, including students from local universities and colleges, and various NGOs and volunteer groups. High-ranking officials from both central and state governments are expected to join this momentous occasion. A series of activities have been organized to engage the youth, such as MY Bharat Registration Drives encouraging active participation for India's growth. Special selfie points, cultural performances, educational exhibitions, and interactive sessions will celebrate Vajpayee's contributions to the nation's democratic foundation.

Preceding the event, various volunteer-led initiatives such as Swachhta drives, charity initiatives, and medical camps took place, emphasizing good governance. This Padyatra is one of 12 planned over the year, each focusing on unique themes to inspire youth and celebrate India's heritage. It covers 8 kilometers, starting and ending at the Tanariri Temple, with cultural programs at pause points, honoring Vajpayee's legacy and the constitutional values crucial for building a 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

The Padyatra honors Vajpayee's enduring legacy and commitment to democracy, highlighting the role of youth in sustaining constitutional values and leading India toward an envisioned prosperous future by 2047. The Department of Youth Affairs encourages nationwide youth participation through the MY Bharat Portal at www.mybharat.gov.in, promoting understanding of governance principles and their role in nation-building.

(With inputs from agencies.)