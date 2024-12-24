Worsening Crisis in Sudan: Famine Threatens More Regions Amid Aid Disruption

The famine crisis in Sudan has expanded to five regions, with predictions it could spread to five more areas by May, according to the global hunger monitor, IPC. This expansion is exacerbated by ongoing clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, which have hindered humanitarian aid operations.

The IPC has confirmed famine conditions in multiple camps and regions, highlighting the urgent need for food aid across the country. However, government interference and visa delays for aid workers have severely impeded relief efforts, leaving millions of Sudanese at risk of starvation.

The United Nations and other international organizations have been blocked from providing necessary support due to political and military tensions, with accusations of looting against the RSF complicating the scenario. Despite having resources ready, safe passage for aid remains a significant challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)