Left Menu

Worsening Crisis in Sudan: Famine Threatens More Regions Amid Aid Disruption

In Sudan, famine has spread to five areas, with five more at risk by May. The Sudanese civil war has hindered humanitarian aid, worsening the starvation crisis. The IPC reports that 24.6 million people need urgent food aid, but government disruption and visa issues impede relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 16:42 IST
Worsening Crisis in Sudan: Famine Threatens More Regions Amid Aid Disruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The famine crisis in Sudan has expanded to five regions, with predictions it could spread to five more areas by May, according to the global hunger monitor, IPC. This expansion is exacerbated by ongoing clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, which have hindered humanitarian aid operations.

The IPC has confirmed famine conditions in multiple camps and regions, highlighting the urgent need for food aid across the country. However, government interference and visa delays for aid workers have severely impeded relief efforts, leaving millions of Sudanese at risk of starvation.

The United Nations and other international organizations have been blocked from providing necessary support due to political and military tensions, with accusations of looting against the RSF complicating the scenario. Despite having resources ready, safe passage for aid remains a significant challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024