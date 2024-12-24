Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Slams Congress Over Ambedkar 'Insult', Thanks PM Modi for New Laws

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami harshly criticized the Congress for 'insulting' Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, while lauding Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah for new criminal laws. The laws, effective July 2024, aim to modernize the legal system. Protests erupted in Parliament, leading to injuries among BJP MPs.

24-12-2024
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of repeatedly 'insulting' Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. Dhami declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would prevent Congress's 'divisive politics' from prevailing.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, he highlighted Congress's alleged past attempts to slight Dr. Ambedkar, even during the days of the Constituent Assembly. He added that Prime Minister Modi's continued public support, evidenced by election outcomes in Haryana and Maharashtra, has left Congress visibly frustrated.

In another development, Dhami expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for rolling out three new criminal laws. Effective from July 2024, these laws are intended to enhance transparency and efficiency. However, recent parliamentary sessions saw protests both from BJP and opposition INDIA Bloc members, with tensions culminating in injuries to two BJP MPs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

