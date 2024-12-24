IRCTC Unveils Deluxe Accommodations for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is gearing up to provide exceptional services for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. Millions of devotees are expected to participate in this grand event, and IRCTC is making comprehensive arrangements to ensure smooth logistics.

An official release confirmed that more than 1 lakh attendees will have access to shelter facilities, supported by approximately 3,000 special trains specifically operating for the event. Additionally, a luxury tent city named Mahakumbh Gram has been established close to the Triveni Sangam, offering high-end accommodations for visitors.

Situated near the banks of the Ganga in Sector No. 25 of Naini, Prayagraj, the tent city features super deluxe tents and villas, fully equipped with luxurious amenities. Booking options for these accommodations, including private bathrooms and entertainment facilities, are now available through the IRCTC website for the period from January 10 to February 28, 2025.

The Uttar Pradesh government, in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC), is also constructing a 300-bed deluxe dormitory to cater to the influx of pilgrims and tourists. This facility, included within the Maha Kumbh Mela perimeter, aims to elevate the lodging experience by offering premium tent-based accommodations with an array of modern conveniences.

The dormitory project encompasses 50 tents of various sizes to accommodate different group needs, ensuring a comfortable and memorable experience for international visitors, VIPs, and general pilgrims alike. Guests can immerse themselves in the serene ambiance with amenities like air conditioning, Wi-Fi, and stylish interiors, all set against picturesque river views.

In a cultural initiative, the Yogi government is set to turn the Maha Kumbh 2025 into a vibrant showcase of India's cultural diversity. The Uttar Pradesh Culture Department has laid plans for cultural performances on 20 small stages across Prayagraj, each demonstrating the rich folk arts of the country during the 45-day festival period, further enriching the experience of the attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)