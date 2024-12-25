Left Menu

In his message, CM Dhami said that this festival of Christmas gives us the message to follow ideals like service, sacrifice, love and compassion. He added that the festival is a celebration of mutual brotherhood and sharing happiness.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2024 08:52 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 08:52 IST
"Christmas celebrates brotherhood and compassion": Uttarakhand CM Dhami extends festive greetings
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his greetings to the people of the state, particularly the Christian community, on the occasion of Christmas. In his message, CM Dhami said that this festival of Christmas gives us the message to follow ideals like service, sacrifice, love and compassion. He added that the festival is a celebration of mutual brotherhood and sharing happiness.

Dhami highlighted Uttarakhand's rich tradition of celebrating all the festivals together in harmony. Christmas celebrations are in full swing across the country with churches and markets illuminated by vibrant lights, sparkling stars, and beautifully arranged Christmas cribs, a day before the main holiday.

The festive spirit is visible everywhere, as communities come together to celebrate the joyous occasion. Churches have been adorned with stunning decorations, creating a magical atmosphere that draws large crowds of people for prayer and reflection. Markets are bustling with activity, as people shop for Christmas trees, gifts, and festive treats, adding to the holiday excitement.

This Christmas celebration highlights the warmth and unity that the season brings, with both religious and cultural activities marking the eve of one of the most anticipated days of the year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Promoting Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Through Effective Supply-Side Policies

South Korea’s Big Push Strategy: Lessons in Industrial Growth and Policy Coordination

Strengthening Economic Growth Through Tax Reforms and Debt Management Solutions

Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Urges Action on Inflation, Debt, and Reforms

