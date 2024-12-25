Disappointment strikes tourists in Shimla as midnight Christmas prayers at Christ Church get cancelled

Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, witnessed a wave of disappointment among tourists on Christmas Eve when the much-anticipated midnight prayers at Christ Church were unexpectedly cancelled on Tuesday. Visitors who had gathered at the iconic church on Mall Road to attend or witness the prayers were left dismayed when, as the clock struck 12, the service did not begin. Many had specifically planned their trips to Shimla to attend this event.

Despite their frustration, many tourists decided to embrace the spirit of Christmas by exploring Shimla, enjoying its festive decorations, and participating in other activities. For Pranav Pandey, the hope of entering Christ Church and praying remained strong, reflecting a deep spiritual connection. The incident highlighted the importance of clear communication and planning for events that attract visitors from across the country. While disappointed, the tourists remained resilient, finding solace in the picturesque beauty of Shimla and holding on to hope for future blessings.

Saaransh, a tourist from Bhopal, shared his disappointment, saying, "We thoroughly enjoyed exploring Shimla, but we were looking forward to the midnight prayer at Christ Church. When we arrived, we were told the prayers were not happening. After waiting in the cold for a while, we had no choice but to return to our hotel." Many tourists had arrived hours before midnight, eagerly anticipating the annual tradition of midnight prayers, complete with hymns, prayers, and a spiritual atmosphere. The cancellation, however, left them disillusioned.

Pranav Pandey, another tourist who had travelled all the way from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, expressed even deeper disappointment. He said, "I came to Shimla solely for Christ Church. I travelled over 1,500 kilometres to witness the midnight prayer, but I was heartbroken to find out that it wasn't taking place. Despite the setback, I have decided not to leave Shimla until I enter Christ Church, seek blessings, and pray. Even if it takes until tomorrow or the day after, I will not leave without fulfilling my purpose." He said. Many tourists had planned their schedules around this event, enduring the harsh winter cold in Shimla for the experience. Adding to their disappointment was the lack of prior communication about the cancellation. Visitors stated that they were unaware of any changes and only found out upon arriving at the church. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)