"False announcements...": BJP after Delhi govt departments issue notices against AAP schemes

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Delhi Assembly LoP Vijender Gupta on Wednesday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, stating that it has become a hallmark of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to make "false announcements" before elections to "entice voters" and then abandon them after gaining power. "The AAP-led Delhi Government, in March 2024, just before the Lok Sabha Election, announced the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana', aiming to provide all women aged above 18 years with monthly financial support of Rs 1000/- starting from 15 April 2024. However, the scheme never took off and remained only on paper, like other similar announcements by the AAP Government in Delhi," Vijender Gupta stated in his letter.

The BJP leader further stated that it has been a modus operandi of the Aam Aadmi Party to announce a scheme before elections to lure voters and then discard it after winning the elections. "This modus operandi was also adopted by the party in Punjab when assembly elections were nearing in February 2022. In December 2021, AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal announced a similar scheme of providing Rs 1000/- monthly financial support to women in Punjab. However, the promise was never fulfilled," he said.

Vijender Gupta alleged that the scheme to provide Rs 1100/- per month in financial support to women in Punjab was never implemented. "Again, with the Lok Sabha Election 2024 approaching, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Punjab re-announced the scheme to provide Rs 1100/- per month in financial support to women. However, the scheme was again never implemented. It has become a symbol of the AAP government to make false announcements before elections to entice voters, only to abandon them once in power," he added.

He further urged the AAP government to implement the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana expeditiously in Delhi. "I would, therefore, request you to implement the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana expeditiously in Delhi to provide social security, in the form of financial assistance, to eligible women residents. It should not prove to be a hollow promise by the AAP Government, especially with the impending General Elections in Delhi," he said.

BJP leader Amit Malviya said that Arvind Kejriwal is "nervous due to the fear of defeat." "The man who did not step into the New Delhi Assembly after becoming an MLA and Chief Minister for the third time, leaving the people there yearning for basic amenities like clean water, is now searching for an excuse for his defeat before the election announcement," Amit Malviya posted on X.

He further stated that Arvind Kejriwal had "lost his balance" after the Department of Women and Child Development declared that the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana is not part of the Delhi government's schemes. "Arvind Kejriwal has lost his balance ever since the Department of Women and Child Development and the Department of Health and Family Welfare issued public notices clarifying that the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, which promises Rs 2,100 to women, and the Sanjivani Yojana, which claims to provide free medical facilities to senior citizens, are not part of the Delhi government's schemes," he added.

This follows the Delhi government's Women and Child Development (WCD) department issuing a clarification regarding the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' announced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2025 assembly elections. The department stated that no such scheme has been officially notified. "It is clarified that no such scheme has been notified by the Delhi Government," the department said in the notice published in national newspapers on Wednesday.

"It is emphasised that since no such scheme exists, the question of accepting forms/applications for registration under this non-existent scheme does not arise. Any private individual or political party collecting forms/applications or gathering information from applicants in the name of this scheme is committing fraud and has no authority," the notice said. Following the publication of the notices in several media outlets, the main opposition party in Delhi, BJP, slammed Kejriwal, alleging digital fraud. (ANI)

