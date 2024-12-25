Left Menu

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's life is a source of inspiration, guidance: Odisha BJP chief

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal on Tuesday recalled the contributions of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee towards the nation and said his life is a source of inspiration for the party.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 22:44 IST
Atal Bihari Vajpayee's life is a source of inspiration, guidance: Odisha BJP chief
Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal on Tuesday recalled the contributions of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee towards the nation and said his life is a source of inspiration for the party. "Atal Bihari Vajpayee's ideals are our guide, we are celebrating Good Governance Day on the occasion of his birth anniversary today," Samal told ANI.

"The centenary celebrations are starting from today on the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, under which various programs will be organized for for one year... In this, there will be a discussion about good governance in villages, cities," he added. Earlier in the day, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated a photo exhibition on Vajpayee's 100th birth anniversary.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled a statue of Vajpayee in Sambalpur. "Good Governance Day is being celebrated in the country today. On this auspicious occasion, the statue of Atal Ji was unveiled in Sambalpur today. He played a big role in the development of Odisha. He has visited Sambalpur a lot. I wish everyone on this occasion," he told reporters.

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. He was Prime Minister for a short period in 1996 and then for two consecutive terms between March 19, 1998 and May 2004.

He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on August 16, 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

Transforming Ghanaian Agriculture: The Role of Digital Credit and Timely Loan Delivery

Harnessing Tourism’s Role in Global Value Chains for Sustainable Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024