"Working towards fulfilling resolve of Atal Bihari Vajpayee": Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Wednesday said that the government is working towards fulfilling the ideals of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee towards good governance. 'Sushasan Padyatra' was carried out in the presence of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and other leaders in Digha on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"We are working towards fulfilling the resolve of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to establish good governance. Good governance plays a big role in the development of Bihar and the country...Under the leadership of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, the state government is also working to establish good governance," Samrat Chaudhary said. Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other dignitaries paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in New Delhi.

Vajpayee's foster daughter, Namita Kaul Bhattacharya, was also present at the tribute ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Vajpayee as a tall statesman whose leadership continues to inspire the nation and recalled the pivotal role played by the former Prime Minister in India's transition to the 21st century.

In an article he penned, PM Modi described Vajpayee as the "architect of India's transition into the 21st century that set stage for country's economic surge". December 25 marks the 100th birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister of India.

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and again from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on August 16 in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)