VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan demands action in Anna University sexual assault case

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Founder-President Thol. Thirumavalavan on Wednesday called for swift action in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a second-year student at the Anna University campus in Tamil Nadu's Chennai. A second-year student of Anna University was reportedly raped by two men on the university campus on Monday night. A person has been arrested.

Expressing concern over the incident, Thirumavalavan said that such crimes instil fear among students and their parents. "The Tamil Nadu government should take decisive steps to ensure the culprits of this heinous crime are brought to justice. Anna University is one of Tamil Nadu's most prestigious institutions, and such incidents will alarm parents and students alike. I urge the police to implement stringent measures to protect students in universities, institutions, and hostels. The rising influence of drug abuse is contributing to the surge in such crimes," Thirumavalavan said.

Meanwhile, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party chief Vijay on Wednesday said that the news of a college student getting sexually assaulted is "deeply shocking and painful." Vijay urged the Tamil Nadu government to take swift legal action against the perpetrator.

"Although the police have informed that a person who sexually assaulted has been arrested, I urge the Tamil Nadu government to take swift legal action against him and ensure appropriate punishment. Also, if anyone else is involved in this heinous crime, appropriate action should be taken against them promptly," Vijay said in a post on X. He urged the government to take measures to ensure the safety of women in public places.

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K. Annamalai also criticised the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led state government over the alleged sexual assault of a student, stating that crimes against women are at an all-time high. Speaking to reporters, Annamalai said the incident occurred when a girl and a boy, both university students in their fourth and second years respectively, were on the university campus. Two unidentified individuals allegedly entered the campus and sexually assaulted the girl.

"There are some terms that are new to Tamil Nadu. One of them is gang rape. We have been hearing it frequently over the past three years. Crimes against women are at an all-time high. This incident is not only shocking but leaves us paralysed with shame. In one of the safest places, Chennai--specifically the sprawling Anna University campus, which has existed for decades--a girl and a boy were attacked. The boy was beaten, and the girl was brutally sexually assaulted, sustaining injuries," Annamalai said. Criticising the state government for its handling of law and order, Annamalai urged authorities to grant the police freedom to investigate the incident thoroughly to prevent such occurrences in the future.

"The CCTVs on campus were not functioning, which reflects the current state of law and order and administration in Tamil Nadu. This is a moment of collective shame. We hope the police will be allowed to do their job without interference. With all MLAs and MPs in Chennai belonging to the DMK, is this how the city ensures the safety of its people? I hope and pray the Tamil Nadu government takes action. At least let this incident be the last of its kind," he added. (ANI)

