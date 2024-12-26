Resilience and Remorse: Somali Migrants' Deadly Journey
Idil Abdullahi Goley, a Somali migrant, embarked on a perilous journey to Europe, paying smugglers USD 6,500. She survived the deadly Indian Ocean crossing, but 25 others perished. Despite the trauma, Goley plans to attempt the journey again, driven by dire conditions in Somalia.
- Somalia
Idil Abdullahi Goley's attempt for a new life in Europe began with a USD 6,500 payment to smugglers. A month later, amid the tragic death of fellow migrants at sea, her journey found a temporary halt.
The deaths of 25 migrants near Madagascar highlighted another dangerous route to Europe. Goley, saved along with 47 others, shared her ordeal with The Associated Press, illustrating the desperate steps many Somalis take when home offers no hope.
Despite witnessing unimaginable horrors, Goley is set on trying the same perilous route again, a testament to the harsh realities many face in war-torn Somalia.
