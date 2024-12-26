Resilience and Remorse: Somali Migrants' Deadly Journey

Idil Abdullahi Goley's attempt for a new life in Europe began with a USD 6,500 payment to smugglers. A month later, amid the tragic death of fellow migrants at sea, her journey found a temporary halt.

The deaths of 25 migrants near Madagascar highlighted another dangerous route to Europe. Goley, saved along with 47 others, shared her ordeal with The Associated Press, illustrating the desperate steps many Somalis take when home offers no hope.

Despite witnessing unimaginable horrors, Goley is set on trying the same perilous route again, a testament to the harsh realities many face in war-torn Somalia.

(With inputs from agencies.)