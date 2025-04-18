Governor CV Ananda Bose's Crucial Visit: Addressing Refugee Crisis Amidst Violence

Despite West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's request to delay the visit, Governor CV Ananda Bose proceeded to Malda on Friday to address the pressing concerns of displaced individuals.

Bose met with families at a temporary refugee camp, promising decisive measures to alleviate their suffering after they fled violence in Murshidabad.

The Governor promised to verify field reports and visit affected sites to aid the restoration of normalcy, reiterating that central and state forces are collaborating effectively.

