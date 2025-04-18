Left Menu

Governor CV Ananda Bose's Crucial Visit: Addressing Refugee Crisis Amidst Violence

Governor CV Ananda Bose visited a refugee camp in Malda following violence in Murshidabad, reassuring displaced individuals of proactive action to address their issues. Communal clashes in Murshidabad led to three fatalities and numerous arrests. Bose is committed to verifying ground reports and providing recommendations for restoring order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-04-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 21:51 IST
Governor CV Ananda Bose's Crucial Visit: Addressing Refugee Crisis Amidst Violence
Governor CV Ananda Bose
  • Country:
  • India

Despite West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's request to delay the visit, Governor CV Ananda Bose proceeded to Malda on Friday to address the pressing concerns of displaced individuals.

Bose met with families at a temporary refugee camp, promising decisive measures to alleviate their suffering after they fled violence in Murshidabad.

The Governor promised to verify field reports and visit affected sites to aid the restoration of normalcy, reiterating that central and state forces are collaborating effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025