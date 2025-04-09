Uganda Faces Refugee Crisis Amid Surge of Congolese Fleeing Insecurity

Uganda, one of Africa’s largest refugee-hosting nations, is grappling with an unprecedented surge in refugee arrivals from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) due to escalating insecurity in the country’s eastern regions. As the situation worsens, Uganda finds itself struggling to manage a rapidly growing refugee population, facing severe funding shortages, and dealing with a humanitarian crisis that threatens to overwhelm its capacity to respond effectively.

Surge of Congolese Refugees Escalates Crisis

Since the beginning of the year, over 41,000 Congolese refugees have sought safety in Uganda, contributing to a total of nearly 600,000 Congolese refugees already residing in the country. This surge, largely due to the growing instability in eastern DRC, has led to a daily influx of approximately 600 people. The primary reasons for fleeing are intensified violence, killings, sexual assault, and forced recruitment by armed groups operating in the region.

Refugees are crossing into Uganda via three main border points: Bunagana in Kisoro district, Butogota in Kanungu, and Sebagoro in Kikuube. Many arrive on foot or by local transport, often exhausted, malnourished, and traumatized. Several thousand refugees have made perilous journeys across Lake Albert in overcrowded boats, braving treacherous weather conditions. These new arrivals join the ranks of more than 70,000 Sudanese refugees who have already fled the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

The majority of the new refugees are women and children, with many arriving in a weakened state and suffering from diseases like malaria and malnutrition. Tragically, since January, at least nine children under the age of five have died from malnutrition-related anaemia at the Nyakabande and Matanda transit centers. These deaths are a stark reminder of the harsh conditions faced by vulnerable populations in these overcrowded facilities.

Overcrowded Transit Centers Struggling to Cope

The overflow of refugees has pushed Uganda’s transit and reception centers to their limits. Nyakabande, a major center in the southwest, is now hosting over 7,000 refugees—six times its original capacity. This severe overcrowding has led to dire shortages of critical resources, including shelter, food, clean water, and sanitation facilities.

With the onset of the rainy season, conditions are rapidly deteriorating. Refugees are forced to sleep in inadequate spaces, often in kitchens and registration areas, while essential services struggle to keep up with demand. Water scarcity is another significant challenge. In Matanda, for example, only 150 latrines are available for thousands of refugees, far below the required standard of one latrine per 20 people. This shortage puts refugees at high risk of waterborne diseases, including cholera, which have been exacerbated by poor sanitation and hygiene practices.

Strain on Health Services and Education

Health services in Uganda are under immense strain as medical staff struggle to cope with the increasing number of refugees. Many refugees are arriving in poor health, suffering from malaria, respiratory infections, and malnutrition. However, due to funding cuts, vital health services are being scaled back. The closure of health facilities and the reduction of around 250 health workers across Uganda has significantly impacted the refugee response.

In addition to health challenges, the education sector is also being affected. The discontinuation of 332 early childhood caregivers, along with cuts to teachers and school assistants, means that the quality of education for refugee children is compromised. The closure of schools and halting of shelter construction for people with specific needs further compounds the challenges faced by refugees, particularly those who are vulnerable or have special needs.

Humanitarian Efforts Struggling to Keep Pace

Uganda’s Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and humanitarian partners, is working tirelessly to register new arrivals, provide essential health screenings, and deliver relief items such as food, blankets, sleeping mats, and soap. However, the overwhelming number of arrivals has strained these efforts. Relocation efforts are ongoing, with approximately 3,000 refugees being transferred each week from the transit centers to refugee settlements, but transportation limitations and a lack of buses are hindering these efforts.

While the authorities and partners continue to prioritize lifesaving interventions, the scale of the crisis means that resources are running thin. Vital protection activities, such as legal aid for refugees, safe spaces for children, and support for survivors of gender-based violence, have had to be deprioritized. Border monitoring and registration efforts, though critical, are being impacted by the funding shortfall, further exacerbating the refugee crisis.

Funding Shortages Threaten to Derail Response

A severe funding shortage has further compromised Uganda’s ability to respond effectively to the refugee influx. UNHCR, in particular, has been forced to scale back critical protection and assistance programs. The agency is struggling to meet the most urgent needs of refugees, including providing menstrual hygiene kits, offering legal support, and ensuring that children have access to safe spaces for education and recreation.

International donors have yet to provide the necessary resources to sustain the refugee response, and the lack of funding is putting both refugees and host communities at greater risk. With more refugees expected to arrive in the coming months, the need for increased financial support is more urgent than ever.

Call for Urgent Humanitarian Assistance

As the crisis deepens, there is an urgent need for additional humanitarian assistance to ensure that refugees in Uganda receive the care and protection they need. Without adequate funding, Uganda’s capacity to manage the growing number of refugees and provide essential services will continue to be severely compromised. The international community must step up its support to help Uganda manage this unprecedented refugee crisis and ensure that vulnerable populations are not left behind.

The situation remains critical, and it is imperative that urgent funding and resources are mobilized to prevent further loss of life and alleviate the suffering of thousands of refugees who have already endured unimaginable hardships in their quest for safety. Uganda’s ability to continue hosting and supporting refugees will depend on the continued commitment of international donors and humanitarian organizations to respond to the immediate needs of the displaced populations.