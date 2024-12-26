Honoring Courage: Veer Baal Diwas and the Legacy of Sahibzades

In a resonant tribute on Veer Baal Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the heroic sacrifice of the Sahibzades, describing their valiant acts as foundational to India's democratic ethos. The event, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, showcased the enduring legacy of courage left by Guru Gobind Singh's sons.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi emphasized the symbolic importance of the day, commemorated to honor the bravery and sacrifice of the Sahibzades against the Mughal Empire. Adding to the event's significance, the Prime Minister extended congratulations to the recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, highlighting their exceptional talents in innovation, sports, and more.

PM Modi highlighted how the courage of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh serves as a timeless lesson on national pride and resilience, asserting that the youth's energy drives India's progression in fields from startups to entrepreneurship. The occasion marked a pivotal moment in celebrating both the nation's past and its promising future.

