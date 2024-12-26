Left Menu

Honoring Courage: Veer Baal Diwas and the Legacy of Sahibzades

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the bravery and sacrifice of the Sahibzades during Veer Baal Diwas in Delhi, stating these virtues underpin India's democracy. He celebrated young awardees for their innovative achievements, underscoring the day’s historical significance and highlighting the transformative role of India's youth in various domains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 14:34 IST
Honoring Courage: Veer Baal Diwas and the Legacy of Sahibzades
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a resonant tribute on Veer Baal Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the heroic sacrifice of the Sahibzades, describing their valiant acts as foundational to India's democratic ethos. The event, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, showcased the enduring legacy of courage left by Guru Gobind Singh's sons.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi emphasized the symbolic importance of the day, commemorated to honor the bravery and sacrifice of the Sahibzades against the Mughal Empire. Adding to the event's significance, the Prime Minister extended congratulations to the recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, highlighting their exceptional talents in innovation, sports, and more.

PM Modi highlighted how the courage of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh serves as a timeless lesson on national pride and resilience, asserting that the youth's energy drives India's progression in fields from startups to entrepreneurship. The occasion marked a pivotal moment in celebrating both the nation's past and its promising future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024