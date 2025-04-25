Heroic Sacrifice: Pony Ride Operator's Courage in Pahalgam Attack
Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's Deputy CM, announced a Rs 5 lakh aid for Syed Adil Hussain Shah's family. Shah, a pony ride operator, died protecting tourists during the Pahalgam attack. Praised for his courage, Shinde assured continued support, including home reconstruction, honouring Shah's heroic sacrifice.
- Country:
- India
In a heartfelt tribute, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced financial support for the family of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a pony ride operator hailed as a hero for his bravery during the Pahalgam terror attack.
Shah, who tragically died in the attack while trying to shield tourists, was the sole breadwinner for his family. The attack on April 22 claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. Shah attempted to protect a tourist and confront a terrorist but was fatally shot. Despite the adversity, his actions have been lauded across the nation.
Shinde, moved by Shah's courage, delivered a Rs 5 lakh cheque to Shah's family and pledged ongoing support, including house reconstruction. He lauded Shah's bravery, calling it a testament to humanity's strength against terror.
(With inputs from agencies.)
