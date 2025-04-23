Left Menu

Braveheart's Final Stand: Ponywallah's Heroic Sacrifice in Kashmir Terror Attack

Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a 30-year-old ponywallah, lost his life in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. He bravely attempted to disarm the attackers to protect tourists. His heroic actions were lauded by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who offered condolences and support to the grieving family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pahalgam | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic incident at a south Kashmir resort saw the loss of 26 lives, including Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a courageous ponywallah who tried to protect tourists from armed terrorists. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah praised Shah's bravery and pledged support to his bereft family.

Hundreds gathered to bid farewell to Shah at his village, Hapatnard, Pahalgam, honoring his heroic deeds. The chief minister, expressing condolences, condemned the attack, highlighting Shah's attempt to snatch a gun from terrorists to save tourists at Baisaran meadow.

Family and local community members, while mourning the loss, celebrated Shah's valor and willingness to confront danger to save others. His sacrifice is viewed as a moment of pride despite the pervasive sorrow, depicting Shah as a selfless guardian revered by many.

(With inputs from agencies.)

