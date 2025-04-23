Braveheart's Final Stand: Ponywallah's Heroic Sacrifice in Kashmir Terror Attack

The tragic incident at a south Kashmir resort saw the loss of 26 lives, including Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a courageous ponywallah who tried to protect tourists from armed terrorists. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah praised Shah's bravery and pledged support to his bereft family.

Hundreds gathered to bid farewell to Shah at his village, Hapatnard, Pahalgam, honoring his heroic deeds. The chief minister, expressing condolences, condemned the attack, highlighting Shah's attempt to snatch a gun from terrorists to save tourists at Baisaran meadow.

Family and local community members, while mourning the loss, celebrated Shah's valor and willingness to confront danger to save others. His sacrifice is viewed as a moment of pride despite the pervasive sorrow, depicting Shah as a selfless guardian revered by many.

