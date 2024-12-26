Fitness Influencers Rohit Dalal and Akshay Dilawari Join AAP Ahead of Delhi Elections

In a strategic move ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, renowned fitness influencers Rohit Dalal and Akshay Dilawari have joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), receiving a warm welcome from national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The announcement was made at a press conference held at the AAP office on Thursday.

Arvind Kejriwal expressed his enthusiasm for the new additions on social media, stating, "Rohit Dalal and Akshay Dilawari, who are doing commendable work in the field of sports and fitness, are welcome in the Aam Aadmi Party family." This recruitment aligns with AAP's ongoing efforts to connect with the youth sector as part of their expanded political strategy.

Ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections, AAP has released its final candidate list, featuring prominent leaders including Arvind Kejriwal contesting from New Delhi. The list marks some new additions and adjustments, as the party gears up to defend and potentially expand its substantial 62-seat victory in the previous elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)