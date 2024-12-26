Left Menu

Fitness Influencers Rohit Dalal and Akshay Dilawari Join AAP Ahead of Delhi Elections

Influential fitness personalities Rohit Dalal and Akshay Dilawari have officially joined the Aam Aadmi Party, welcomed by national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Their move comes as part of AAP's strategy to expand its reach among the youth, as the party prepares for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:23 IST
Fitness Influencers Rohit Dalal and Akshay Dilawari Join AAP Ahead of Delhi Elections
Fitness influencers Rohit Dalal, Akshay Dilawari join AAP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, renowned fitness influencers Rohit Dalal and Akshay Dilawari have joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), receiving a warm welcome from national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The announcement was made at a press conference held at the AAP office on Thursday.

Arvind Kejriwal expressed his enthusiasm for the new additions on social media, stating, "Rohit Dalal and Akshay Dilawari, who are doing commendable work in the field of sports and fitness, are welcome in the Aam Aadmi Party family." This recruitment aligns with AAP's ongoing efforts to connect with the youth sector as part of their expanded political strategy.

Ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections, AAP has released its final candidate list, featuring prominent leaders including Arvind Kejriwal contesting from New Delhi. The list marks some new additions and adjustments, as the party gears up to defend and potentially expand its substantial 62-seat victory in the previous elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024