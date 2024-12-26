Tragedy Strikes at Calangute Beach: Boat Capsizes, Leaving One Dead

In a heartbreaking incident at Calangute Beach, a boat carrying over 20 passengers capsized, leading to one fatality and leaving others critically injured. Goa's Director General of Police, Alok Kumar, confirmed that two individuals have been arrested for negligence.

The calamity unfolded on Christmas Day when the local boat overturned roughly 60 meters from the shore, precipitating a rapid response from lifeguards, fishermen, and locals, who immediately sprang into action. Despite their efforts, a 54-year-old victim succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Rescue operations were conducted by Drishti Marine lifeguards who managed to bring many passengers, including a family of 13 from Khed, Maharashtra, safely ashore. Authorities have highlighted the boat's overloading as a potential cause for the disaster, and have prompted reviews of safety protocols for water activities.

