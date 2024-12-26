Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Calangute Beach: Boat Capsizes, Leaving One Dead

A tragic incident at Calangute Beach saw a tourist boat capsize, resulting in one death and injuries to others. Goa police have arrested two men for negligence. The boat was overcrowded, carrying more than 20 passengers, sparking concerns over safety protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 17:20 IST
Goa DGP Alok Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a heartbreaking incident at Calangute Beach, a boat carrying over 20 passengers capsized, leading to one fatality and leaving others critically injured. Goa's Director General of Police, Alok Kumar, confirmed that two individuals have been arrested for negligence.

The calamity unfolded on Christmas Day when the local boat overturned roughly 60 meters from the shore, precipitating a rapid response from lifeguards, fishermen, and locals, who immediately sprang into action. Despite their efforts, a 54-year-old victim succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Rescue operations were conducted by Drishti Marine lifeguards who managed to bring many passengers, including a family of 13 from Khed, Maharashtra, safely ashore. Authorities have highlighted the boat's overloading as a potential cause for the disaster, and have prompted reviews of safety protocols for water activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

