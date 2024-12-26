Left Menu

Adani Stocks Surge Amid Lukewarm Market

Ten of the eleven listed Adani group companies saw gains on Thursday, led by Adani Ports with a rise of over 5%. Despite a muted market, the group collectively reached a market valuation of Rs 12,98,249.11 crore, while NDTV shares declined slightly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 17:49 IST
Adani Stocks Surge Amid Lukewarm Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a day marked by sluggish trends on the equity market, ten of the eleven listed companies of the Adani Group posted gains, with Adani Ports leading the surge with an impressive 5.19% climb.

Adani Green Energy followed with a rally of 3.22%, while other group firms such as Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Power, and Adani Enterprises also saw notable upticks.

Despite these gains, NDTV shares slightly decreased by 0.52%. The collective market valuation of the Adani Group firms reached Rs 12,98,249.11 crore, underscoring investor confidence in the conglomerate amidst broader market hesitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024