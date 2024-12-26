Adani Stocks Surge Amid Lukewarm Market

In a day marked by sluggish trends on the equity market, ten of the eleven listed companies of the Adani Group posted gains, with Adani Ports leading the surge with an impressive 5.19% climb.

Adani Green Energy followed with a rally of 3.22%, while other group firms such as Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Power, and Adani Enterprises also saw notable upticks.

Despite these gains, NDTV shares slightly decreased by 0.52%. The collective market valuation of the Adani Group firms reached Rs 12,98,249.11 crore, underscoring investor confidence in the conglomerate amidst broader market hesitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)