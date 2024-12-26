Adani Stocks Surge Amid Lukewarm Market
Ten of the eleven listed Adani group companies saw gains on Thursday, led by Adani Ports with a rise of over 5%. Despite a muted market, the group collectively reached a market valuation of Rs 12,98,249.11 crore, while NDTV shares declined slightly.
In a day marked by sluggish trends on the equity market, ten of the eleven listed companies of the Adani Group posted gains, with Adani Ports leading the surge with an impressive 5.19% climb.
Adani Green Energy followed with a rally of 3.22%, while other group firms such as Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Power, and Adani Enterprises also saw notable upticks.
Despite these gains, NDTV shares slightly decreased by 0.52%. The collective market valuation of the Adani Group firms reached Rs 12,98,249.11 crore, underscoring investor confidence in the conglomerate amidst broader market hesitation.
