Tennis Stars Rally for Fairer Grand Slam Prize Distribution

Leading tennis figures, spearheaded by American player Emma Navarro, have united in advocating for more equitable prize money distribution across Grand Slam tournaments. The move intends to alleviate financial disparities faced by lower-ranked players who often grapple with insufficient sponsorship and costly travel expenses.

The initiative, also supported by world number eight Zheng Qinwen, draws parallels with the NBA, where athletes receive a fair share of basketball-related income. The proposal highlights that boosting compensation for lower tiers would benefit all players contributing diligently throughout the season.

Despite 2024 Grand Slams promising record compensation, a resolution remains uncertain, with players banking on efforts to sway stakeholders towards fair remuneration. The call echoes a broader push for parity and sustainable support within the tennis community.

(With inputs from agencies.)