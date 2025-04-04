Left Menu

Transatlantic Tensions: Trump and Musk Rally for Le Pen After Embezzlement Conviction

U.S. figures, including Donald Trump and Elon Musk, support far-right French leader Marine Le Pen following her embezzlement conviction, which bars her from France's 2027 presidential election. Their support highlights differing global views on political legal challenges, raising questions on its impact on Le Pen's political future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:07 IST
Transatlantic Tensions: Trump and Musk Rally for Le Pen After Embezzlement Conviction
Marine Le Pen

U.S. political heavyweights, such as President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, have voiced their backing for Marine Le Pen, France's far-right figurehead, after she was sentenced for embezzling EU funds. The conviction bars Le Pen from running for the French presidency in 2027, sparking international scrutiny.

Trump, known for his own legal entanglements, compared Le Pen's situation to his own, calling it a 'witch hunt' by leftist powers. Backing Le Pen, he highlighted the conviction as an infringement on free speech—a stance echoed by his Vice President JD Vance and Musk, who took to their social platforms to decry the ruling.

The support from Trump's camp underscores a growing international divide over judicial actions against political figures. Le Pen has called her conviction a catalyst for a democratic breakdown and plans a public demonstration in Paris. However, analysts remain skeptical about the influence of U.S. support on her political fortunes in France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

